Students at Wapello Elementary School talk turkey with Idaho Fish and Game

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game visited Mrs. Palmer's third-grade class Thursday, November 21st to teach students about turkey biology ahead of Thanksgiving.

The students learned about turkey calls and Idaho's wild turkey population.

One student even dressed up as a turkey to see what it felt like to be one of the birds.

Jennifer Jackson with Fish and Game has done outreach events at the school in the past.

She teaches kids about Idaho wildlife through presentations and crafts.

She said that doing outreach with young students is valuable for Fish and Game and the kids.

Jennifer said, "I think it's important because you get an opportunity to talk to learners, and youth about what Idaho Fish and Game does, what their role is. And then, of course, talking with them about the wonderful wildlife resource we have here in the state."

Idaho has three subspecies of wild turkeys.

Turkey hunting season is open right now, so you can bag a bird just in time for Thanksgiving.