Middle East latest: UN reports heavy clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah in south Lebanon

Israeli troops have fought fierce battles with Hezbollah fighters in different areas in south Lebanon, including a coastal town that is home to the headquarters of U.N. peacekeepers. A spokesman for the U.N. peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL said Friday they are monitoring “heavy clashes” and shelling in the coastal town of Naqoura and the village of Chamaa to the northeast. Several UNIFIL posts have been hit since Israel began its ground invasion of Lebanon on Oct. 1, leaving a number of peacekeepers wounded.

