Pocatello Animal Services hosts holiday pet food drive

Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys, and other pet supplies. All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in the community. Here is a list of the drop-off locations:

Pocatello, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Animal Services is holding a holiday pet food drive from Nov 25 through Dec 31.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.