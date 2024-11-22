Pocatello Animal Services hosts holiday pet food drive
Pocatello, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Animal Services is holding a holiday pet food drive from Nov 25 through Dec 31.
Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys,
and other pet supplies. All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in the community.
Here is a list of the drop-off locations:
- Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs
- Pocatello City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue
- Pocatello Police Department, 911 North 7th Avenue
- Pocatello Community Recreation Center, 144 Wilson Avenue
- Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 South 3rd Avenue
- Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too, 143 South 2nd Avenue
- Shaver’s Pharmacy and Compounding Center, 235 South 4th Avenue
- Tractor Supply Co., 1800 Garrett Way
- Streamline Sports Physical Therapy, 335 East Lewis Street Suite 10
- Off the Rails Brewing, 228 South Main Street
- Pet Smart, 1880 Hurley Drive
- Xeus & Apollo’s, 538 South Main Street
- Marshall Public Library, 113 South Garfield Avenue
- Atlas Rehabilitation, 4133 North Garton Lane
- Alta Animal Hospital, 1601 Bannock Highway
- Community Animal Hospital, 833 North 12th Avenue
- Texas Roadhouse, 560 Bullock Street