Indonesia seizes more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales said to be meant for Chinese clients

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The authorities say the scales were found in North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore. Three of the four suspects arrested are army personnel. If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison. Demand for pangolin scales and meat has led to rampant poaching that is decimating populations across Asia. Of the four Asian species, one is listed as endangered and the others as critically endangered.

