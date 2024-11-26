Kentucky attorney general targets another big pharmacy benefit manager in opioid-related lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has expanded an opioid-related lawsuit to target another pharmacy benefit manager. Attorney General Russell Coleman says OptumRx contributed to the state’s deadly addiction crisis. OptumRx was added as a defendant in the suit filed two months ago against Express Scripts, another pharmacy benefit manager that remains a defendant. The attorney general accused Optum of playing a central role in what he calls the reckless promotion, dispensing and oversupply of opioids. Optum didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday. Kentucky was at the center of the addiction crisis with some of the nation’s highest overdose death rates.

