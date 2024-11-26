The world’s oldest man has died in England at 112

LONDON (AP) — The world’s oldest man has died in England at age 112. The family of John Alfred Tinniswood said he died Monday at a care home outside Liverpool, where he was born in 1912. Tinniswood attributed his longevity to pure luck. He told Guinness World Records earlier this year that moderation also helped. He never smoked, rarely drank and followed no special diet, apart from having fish and chips every Friday. Tinniswood had held the title since April when Juan Vicente Pérez, of Venezuela, died at 114. Guinness did not name who would replace Tinniswood as the new record holder.

