Area ski resorts ready for Thanksgiving weekend

Some ski resorts around eastern Idaho and western Wyoming will be open for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Grand Targhee Ski Resort opened last weekend with a few lifts and trails. As of Wednesday morning, it had a base depth of 31 inches of snow, having received 8 inches in the last 24 hours. The resorts is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Kelly Canyon Resort near Ririe also opened last weekend and will be open on Thanksgiving Day between 9 a.m and 4 p.m. It will have the Lost Treasure Lift and Carpet open through the holiday weekend.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion is set to open Friday, November 29 with both chairlifts and the Magic Carpet operating between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. They reported there is anywhere 14 to 20 inches of snow cover on the groomed run. They plan to open on weekends until December 20 when daily operations begin.

Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom hopes to open on Friday, December 13.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is set to open on Friday, November 29, with hours between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They report 65 inches of snow at the summit and 37 inches at mid-mountain on Wednesday.

Snow King Mountain in Jackson is scheduled to open next Friday, December 9.

Sun Valley will open on Thanksgiving Day with a base of 24 inches of snow. Most chairlifts will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.