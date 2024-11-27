Lawyers in southeastern Bangladesh boycott courts after violence kills 1

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Lawyers in southeastern Bangladesh are boycotting courts to protest the killing of a colleague in a daylong violence over the arrest of a prominent minority Hindu leader. Hundreds of followers of Krishna Das Prabhu clashed with security officials and Muslims after a magistrate denied him bail and ordered him detained on sedition charges. Since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Aug. 5, an interim government has been struggling to ease tension in the South Asian nation.

