Rexburg runners woke up early for Turkey Trot

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Dozens of locals worked off their turkey dinner before eating it. Local News 8's Ariel Jensen finds out why so many people woke up early Thanksgiving morning to go for a run before their big feast.

The Turkey Trot race is spread across the country, and the number of participants has grown.

Brett Hill Race Director and Cross Country Coach said, "Believe it or not, today is the largest running day in America. Over probably about 7 million people will be running the Turkey Trot around the nation today. So it's just a good opportunity to come run a little turkey off before you go eat a lot of turkey."

The Rexburg community participates every year to spend time together as a family and get some steps in for a great cause.

Sailor Anderson senior at Madison High School said, "We're helping with our fundraiser, the Turkey Trot, trying to raise money for Foot Locker."

The Footlocker is a national race held in California.

Eighty-seven kids from up and down the valley will be going.

Abigail Anderson senior at Madison High School, said "I think it's really fun to get out and just have a good race on Thanksgiving. It's just a fun way to celebrate, I think."

This year's Rexburg Turkey Trot winner Nathan Smith from Spokane, Washington said, "I've done the Turkey trot every year, I thought it would be cool to come out here to see the competition."