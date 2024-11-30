Skip to Content
Man on the run from police

today at 3:49 PM
Published 4:07 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers had a warrant for the man's arrest. 

The person of interest ran from a stop and law enforcement has been unable to capture him.

The case is still under investigation.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says they will continue to seek and respond to new information.

Neither the Idaho Falls Police nor the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released the individual's name.

Law enforcement says there is no threat to the public at this time.

Tucker Robertson

