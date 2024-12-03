Skip to Content
News

Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce 2025 North American stadium tour

By
New
Published 8:50 AM

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Not Like Us,” it’s like them. Kendrick Lamar and SZA will hit the road together in 2025. Lamar and SZA announced Tuesday the Grand National Tour, which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer. The tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis before going to Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, California, Arizona, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan and Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday. A pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch a day earlier. The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, “GNX,” which features SZA on two tracks.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content