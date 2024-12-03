Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce 2025 North American stadium tour

NEW YORK (AP) — “Not Like Us,” it’s like them. Kendrick Lamar and SZA will hit the road together in 2025. Lamar and SZA announced Tuesday the Grand National Tour, which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer. The tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis before going to Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, California, Arizona, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan and Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday. A pre-sale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch a day earlier. The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, “GNX,” which features SZA on two tracks.

