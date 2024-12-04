Idaho defeats Kansas City 82-77

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jack Payne had 17 points in Idaho’s 82-77 win over Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Payne had eight rebounds and four steals for the Vandals (4-5). Kristian Gonzalez scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Tyler Linhardt went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Kangaroos (4-6) were led in scoring by Anderson Kopp, who finished with 22 points. Jamar Brown added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for UMKC. Jayson Petty had 13 points and eight rebounds.

