Man with knife hides in the water after crashing into pond

The original story is by KIVI in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) – Boise Police responded to reports of someone driving recklessly through fences and on the greenbelt before crashing into one of the ponds at Esther Simplot Park.

Witnesses reported the driver was trying to hide in the water with a knife.

Officers were able to convince the man to leave the water.

Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a local hospital.

The Boise Fire Dive Team also responded to make sure the water was clear of anyone else.

The investigation is ongoing, according to BPD, but no charges have been filed at this time.