South Dakota secures 94-80 win over Idaho State

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte had 21 points in South Dakota’s 94-80 victory against Idaho State on Wednesday night.

Forte added five rebounds, six assists, and five steals for the Coyotes (7-3). Isaac Bruns scored 18 points, going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Paul Bruns had 14 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

AJ Burgin led the way for the Bengals (3-5) with 25 points. Dylan Darling added 16 points and three steals for Idaho State. Jake O’Neil also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

