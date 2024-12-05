Idaho State Parks and Recreation need volunteers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Parks and Recreation needs more than 240 volunteers and campground hosts in 2025.

Trish Hendrickson with the Idaho State Parks and Recreation said, "We need people to work in the kiosk. We need people to work in the visitor center. We need people to do maintenance, you know, hop on a mower, trim bushes, things like that. Campground hosts are so vital and important. They are the ones making that personal contact and making sure your campsites are clean and, making sure the reservations are properly posted and things of that nature. So those are the all of those types of positions are needed across the board, at all of our parks spanning the whole state."

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit the Idaho Parks and Recreation volunteering website, or the IDPR volunteers Facebook page.

