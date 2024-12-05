NBA returning to China for pair of Suns-Nets preseason games in 2025, AP source says

The NBA is returning to China next season. The league has struck a deal to play preseason games there more than five years after the league was effectively banned for Commissioner Adam Silver not punishing Daryl Morey for tweeting support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. A person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity says an agreement will be announced on Friday. The person requested anonymity because neither the NBA nor Chinese officials have spoken publicly on the matter. Brooklyn and Phoenix will play games in China’s gambling hub of Macao on Oct. 10, 2025, and again two days later.

