Car rams and injures orchestral musicians in Belgrade during a protest over station roof collapse

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra said four of its members were injured in an incident during a 15-minute traffic blockade commemorating the 15 people who died when a concrete canopy collapsed at a railway station in northern Serbia last month. The protests have been held every Friday in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, and other cities and towns since the fall of the concrete construction on Nov. 1 in Novi Sad in the north. The Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra said some of its musicians joined a traffic blockade at a pedestrian crossing near their place of work on Friday. They were hurt when a man refused to stop and drove his car through the protesters.

