REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Rexburg Police are looking for 70-year-old Herlindo Aguilar-Salgodo. According to Madison County officials, Herlindo was last seen in Rexburg on Nov. 30.

Concerned residents took to Facebook with pictures and a description of him earlier this week. He is well-known around and is usually seen riding on his tricycle.

If you have any information, please contact Madison County Dispatch at 208-372-5001.