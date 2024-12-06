NYC’s mayor warms to Trump and doesn’t rule out becoming a Republican
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams appears open to switching parties to become a Republican. Adams on Friday declined to rule out out a future change in political allegiances in a pair of interviews, riling critics who have grown concerned over the mayor’s increasing willingness to throw his support behind the president-elect and his hardline immigration policies. The shift comes as Adams is trying to fight off an indictment on federal corruption charges. Adams’ critics have seized on his recent comments about the Trump administration as a move toward self-preservation, accusing the mayor of seeking a presidential pardon from Trump.