Whoopi Goldberg plays the baddie onstage in ‘Annie’ this holiday season in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg is about to break two ironclad rules of show business — never work with animals or children. The actor and TV host is slipping into the terrifying role of Miss Hannigan when the latest touring production of “Annie” lands in New York City for the holidays. Goldberg will help lead the show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden from Dec. 11-Jan. 5. The tour has a deep connection to the first version of the hit show: It is being directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of Pepper in the original Broadway production.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.