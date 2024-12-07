Annual Shop with a Cop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Law enforcement and volunteers worked together for this year's annual Christmas Shop with a Cop.

The City of Idaho Falls says every year, officers are paired with a local child between the ages of 5 and 12. The kids are picked if they’ve had a negative experience with law enforcement. Police hope the program will improve or build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the child.

About 30 to 40 kids from Bonneville County were chosen. Once the kids had breakfast with law enforcement, they got to ride to the store in cop cars with the lights flashing and sirens blaring.

They then spent two hours shopping around Target to buy presents for the kids’ families.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, PIO for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, has been a part of Shop with a Cop for years. He says it’s one of the most fun things he gets to do.

“I get to stand here and watch the relationships and the impact and the smiles on some of these kids faces when they're going around with these officers and making new friends and just having a good time. And for me, that's pretty special," Sgt. Lovell said.