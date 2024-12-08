Cataldi promises hospitalized teammate Bove a goal and delivers as Fiorentina wins 8th straight

ROME (AP) — A promise is a promise. Danilo Cataldi texted hospitalized Fiorentina teammate Edoardo Bove to say that he would score for him and then did just that in a 1-0 win over Cagliari. It was Fiorentina’s first Serie A soccer match since Bove collapsed on the field during a game against Inter Milan last weekend and was placed in a medically induced coma. The 22-year-old has been awake and alert since Monday as doctors investigate the cause of his collapse. After he scored, Cataldi ran toward a TV camera, held up four fingers to match Bove’s No. 4 jersey and shouted, “I told you. I told you.” Fiorentina moved level with third-place Inter. Napoli can reclaim the lead when it hosts Lazio later.

