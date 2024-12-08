SMU to visit Penn State in opening CFP round with Boise State awaiting the winner in the Fiesta Bowl

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SMU will visit Penn State in the opening round of the College Football Playoff with the winner advancing to face Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Mustangs lost 34-31 to No. 13 Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game but earned the No. 11 seed as the CFP’s last at-large selection over Alabama on Sunday. SMU’s berth gave the ACC two teams in the 12-team playoff a year after unbeaten Florida State was left out of the four-team bracket.

Penn State earned the CFP’s No. 6 seed after losing 45-37 to top-ranked Oregon in the Big Ten championship.

The winner will face No. 8 Boise State and electric running back Ashton Jeanty at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31. The Mountain West champion Broncos (12-1) were awarded the No. 3 seed in the CFP over Big 12 champion Arizona State.

Boise State has a strong history at the Fiesta Bowl, starting with its wild win over Oklahoma in 2007. The Broncos lost to Oregon by three early in the season, then closed the season with 11 straight wins.

SMU (11-2) has made a long climb back to relevance since receiving the death penalty from the NCAA in 1987. Coach Rhett Lashlee has ushered the Mustangs into a new era, leading them to three straight bowl games and consecutive 11-win seasons — the latest good enough for a CFP berth.

The Nittany Lions (11-2) overcame their own scandal to reach the CFP for the first time. James Franklin has steadied the program since the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal led to the firing of longtime coach Joe Paterno in 2011. The Nittany Lions have won at least 10 games six times in 11 seasons under Franklin.

