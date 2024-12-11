Skip to Content
Albertsons scraps merger with Kroger and accuses it of failing to overcome government objections to the deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Albertsons scraps merger with Kroger and accuses it of failing to overcome government objections to the deal.

Associated Press

