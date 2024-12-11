Court rules Bingham GOP leadership invalid, Bingham County GOP withdraws appeal

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - After a year-long conflict between Republican party leadership in Bingham County and the state GOP, District Judge Darren Simpson ruled that Bingham County's party leadership election on May 30 was "not valid."

This means all Bingham County party officers including the chairman, secretary, and treasurer were not elected according to the state of Idaho and party law.

In response to the ruling, the Bingham County Republican central committee has withdrawn it's injunction and appeal to the Idaho Republican Party.

The internal conflict began in June of 2023 with an election to choose a new Bingham County party chairman. State GOP leadership said the Bingham County Republicans did not follow party rules in their election and GOP chair, Dorothy Moon, would have to re-do the election.

In response, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against state party leadership.

In February, Judge Simpson ruled the Bingham County republican leaders failed to comply with state GOP. But the local party continued to hold their may election following the state primary under the leadership of an un-recognized chairman.

In response to the new ruling, a representative from the Bingham County Republicans committee writes, "We are disappointed in the recent ruling by Judge Simpson. There will be a time for more discussion about how we feel regarding the outcome of our efforts, but right now we are ready to be done and move on. We look forward to Chairman Moon fulfilling her obligation to preside over our reorganization, and we will hold her to doing so in December, as Mr. Smith said she would, so that we are able to participate in the Winter Meeting in January."

State GOP attorney Bryan Smith calls the central committee's withdrawal a complete surrender. He says if the Bingham County Republicans had continued in this course they would have no representation in upcoming party meetings.

"This also means that they are not able to participate in the January meeting. We only have two state meetings a year. Bingham County will not be able to participate. The judge ruled that, Dorothy Moon can't even come down from or could go to Bingham County and hold a reorganization meeting because Bingham County has an injunction, an injunction that prevents her from coming there," said Smith.

In the wake of the recent ruling, Smith says Chairwoman Moon will be heading to Bingham County to hold an official election and restructuring meeting.