Bob Fernandez, 100-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, dies peacefully at home 83 years after bombing

HONOLULU (AP) — A 100-year-old survivor of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor has died. Bob Fernandez died on Wednesday in Lodi, California, shortly after deteriorating health prompted him to skip a trip to Hawaii to attend a remembrance ceremony marking the 83rd anniversary of the attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. Fernandez died peacefully at the home of his nephew, Joe Guthrie. Fernandez suffered a stroke about a month ago that caused him to slow down but Guthrie says doctors attributed his condition to age. Fernandez was a 17-year-old mess cook and ammunition loader on the USS Curtiss during the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing.

