School District 25 hosted week of computer education for students

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 held computer-based classes for K-5 students for the 'Hour of Code' initiative this week.

The global initiative seeks to teach young students about basic computer science by taking one hour of scheduled class time for lessons and activities about computer programming and code.

"The whole theme of this Hour of Code is to spark curiosity and creativity, and I think that it just lends itself to so many other subjects in school," said Janelle Arvas, Instructional Technology Consultant for the school district.

Teachers were also offered professional development courses in coding technology and how to apply it to their students.

In honor of the Hour of Code initiative this week, Idaho Governor Brad Little named December 9-13 'Computer Science Education Week' throughout the state.