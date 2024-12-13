SpaceX wants to make Starbase a new Texas city. Here’s how it could happen
Associated Press
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — South Texas residents living on SpaceX property have formally petitioned Cameron County to become an incorporated city. The process would require an election to determine whether the area can become a recognized city. The property is located on the southern tip of Texas at Boca Chica Beach, near the Mexican border. Robert Greer, an associate professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, said there are political and economic factors in a decision to incorporate that could create financial opportunities for the city and more favorable local ordinances. Local advocates are concerned it might reduce oversight.