ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos’ inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll. ABC will also post a note on its website expressing regret over the claim in a March 10 segment on “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, according to a settlement document made public on Saturday.

