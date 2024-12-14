Skip to Content
Jaedyn Brown’s double-double leads Idaho State to 97-43 victory over Walla Walla

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jaedyn Brown finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Idaho State defeat Walla Walla 97-43 on Saturday night.

Jake O’Neil scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with five assists for the Bengals (5-5). Isaiah Griffin shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Wolves were led in scoring by Thomas Mestrov with 11 points. Soren Dalan added eight points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

