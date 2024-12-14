Texas man gets 100 years in prison for shootings that killed 1, wounded others in Nevada, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas has sentenced a Texas man to 100 years in prison for his role in a two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020 that included the killing of a man in Nevada and a shootout with authorities in Arizona. 32-year-old Christopher McDonnell pleaded guilty in October to more than 20 felonies including murder, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, weapon charges and being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him on Friday to a minimum of 100 years in prison. If he’s still alive, he would be eligible for parole in 2120 with credit for time served.

