Jay-Z’s lawyer says accuser’s rape claim is ‘provably, demonstrably false’
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney defending Jay-Z against a rape allegation says the unnamed accuser’s account is “provably, demonstrably false.” The woman told NBC News last week that Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted her when she was 13 at an afterparty for the MTV Music Awards in 2000. On Monday, Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said the account relied on an “impossible timeline” and a nonexistent location. He pointed to photos showing Jay-Z at a nightclub after the VMAs — not the “large white residence” where the woman claims the assault occurred. An attorney for the unnamed woman said that she “remains adamant about her claim.”