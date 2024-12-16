Medical debt totaling $30 million to be paid off in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has become the latest state to begin notifying its eligible citizens that some or all of their medical debt will soon be paid off. State officials announced Monday that nearly 23,000 residents with debt totaling $30 million are expected to be informed by mail beginning Dec. 23. Connecticut has been working with the national nonprofit group Undue Medical Debt toward plans to eventually wipe out $1 billion in debt. Undue Medical Debt began in 2014 and has erased roughly $15 billion. It buys and forgives the debt of people who meet certain income levels. The nonprofit has recently begun working with states and municipal governments to erase debt.

