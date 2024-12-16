Stage spoofs of Hallmark TV movies are Christmas gifts for theaters

PHOENIX (AP) — A lot of theater companies dust off chestnuts like “A Christmas Carol” or “White Christmas” this time of year. But some are also taking on the TV Christmas rom-com — with a satirical twist. Love ’em or hate ’em, Hallmark’s formulaic meet-cute holiday flicks have become as much a part of yuletide as ugly sweaters and hot chocolate. Theater directors say audiences can recognize the movies’ story beats, which makes them fun to spoof on stage. The plays include settings ranging from Vermont B&Bs to the towns where the productions are staged. Many of the parody plays are seeing holly jolly ticket sales.

