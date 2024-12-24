The end of the ‘Rust’ criminal case against Alec Baldwin may unlock a civil lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The conclusion of a criminal case against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer may clear the way for a related civil lawsuit by relatives of the deceased woman and efforts to depose the actor under oath. Attorneys for the parents and sister of deceased cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said Tuesday that they’ll move forward with their suit for damages and compensation after prosecutors withdrew an appeal in the dismissal of a criminal charge against Baldwin. Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal in the movie “Rust” in October 2021 at a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

