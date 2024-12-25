Jewish community lights first menorah candle at Hanukkah celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — December 25 is the first day of Hanukkah in 2024, and southeast Idaho’s Jewish community held a third annual Hanukkah celebration in Idaho Falls.

A menorah was lit during the ceremony held by the Chabad Jewish Center.

The rabbis say the real message of Hanukkah is one of religious freedom. It originates back to the Maccabean Revolt over two thousand years ago, when the Jews fought against the Greeks for their religious freedom.

Once the Jews won the battle, they were able to return to their temple. They only found enough oil to light their menorah for one night, but it miraculously lasted for eight nights.

"And therefore, till today, it’s a celebration and a custom to light the menorah. We start with one candle on the first night, and we go all the way till we have eight candles, lighting up the entire menorah," said Rabbi Zali Lifshitz.

Dozens of people came to the menorah lighting. They sang songs and enjoyed food like latkes (potato pancakes or fritters).

The rabbis said since this was their third annual celebration of the event in Idaho Falls, it will continue to be a tradition each year.