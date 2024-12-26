LOCAL VETERANS EXPRESS CONCERN OVER THE USE OF FIREWORKS FOR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)-The new year is fast approaching, and with that comes a number of ways to celebrate. Including the use of fireworks. while this can be a great way to ring in the new year, what about the veterans that live in our community?

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs nearly 5.8 million veterans where treated in the year 2024. Of those treated, there was a high number that. where diagnosed with post traumatic stress or P-T-S-D. 14 percent of men diagnosed suffer from P-T-S-D while 17 percent of women suffer from it. Fireworks can be a trigger for symptoms to occur.

Local news 8 spoke with Army veteran Jake Versteeg with Phoenix quick response force (QRF) about why it is important to be courteous toy your veteran neighbors. Jake say's " Most combat veterans have issue's with fireworks going off, especially at all hours of the night for long periods of time."

Jake also say's that there are a few things that veterans can do to help cope with the P-T-S-D when the fireworks start flying. He suggests going int the basement if you have one and turning the t.v up loud to drowned out the sound of the fireworks.

If you have P-T-S-D and struggle with the issues it can bring, you can always talk to someone.

Even if you are not a veteran, Phoenix QRF is a local non-profit veterans organization that help's veterans in times of need. To get ahold of Phoenix QRF you can call their number at 208-351-5410. You can also go to the website Phoenixqrf.org or join them on facebook at phoenixqrf_quick response force.