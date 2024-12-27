Former New Orleans priest convicted of raping teen boy dies while serving life sentence
Associated Press/Report for America
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 93-year-old former Catholic priest sentenced to life in prison for raping a teenage boy has died. Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections communications director Ken Pastorick says Lawrence Hecker died of natural causes early Thursday in a Baton Rouge hospital. After a long-delayed trial, Hecker had been sentenced to life imprisonment on Dec. 18 after pleading guilty to charges including first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping for an assault against a teenage boy decades ago. Hecker’s conviction comes amid a wave of sexual abuse allegations against the Archdiocese of New Orleans.