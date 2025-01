IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are the local babies born on the first day of 2025. We will continue to add babies as we receive information.

Madison Memorial Hospital welcomed Hope Hornbeck. Kara and Caleb Hornbeck are the proud parents of a beautiful 6 lbs. and 6 oz. baby girl. Hope joins the Hornbeck family with four siblings; Joy (2 ½), Faith and Mercy (16-month identical twins), and Noah (4 ½). She was born at 4:28 a.m. on January 1, 2025.