Mobile IV clinic serving Southeast Idaho brings hydration to homes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local business provides a unique service by bringing IV hydration treatments to people's homes.

VitaLife Infusions has been hydrating Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello for about three years, since the company was created by former professor at BYU-Idaho Dr. Jason Williams, and his business partner.

"It started out as an opportunity to try to consider more of the wellness and health side versus, in some ways, sick care," said Dr. Williams. "When you focus on your health preventatively, then you're giving yourself a better chance to not have to worry about going to the doctor and worry about the sick care."

Dr. Williams and his colleagues designed the special IV treatments that they use. Each treatment includes special blends of vitamins and minerals tailored to each of their clients' needs.

Last year, VitaLife Infusions served over 300 local people suffering from illness, recovering from being sick, or looking for a boost in hydration.

"It is a great thing for me, as a registered nurse, to know that what I'm providing in that care is giving them the benefit they're looking for," said Dr. Williams. "What we're doing is we're helping people be healthy naturally–there are plenty of natural things out there we can do to improve our own health on our own time, our own abilities."