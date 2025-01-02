Wayne Osmond passed away at age 73

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Wayne Osmond passed away Wednesday night at age 73. Donny Osmond, his brother, said that Wayne died of a stroke.

Donny Osmond took to his Instagram to share this statement about his brother.

“My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed. Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother. Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity.

I love you, Wayne.

Your brother forever,

Donny”

Wayne Osmond and his three brothers, Alan, Merrill, and Jay began in a barbershop quartet the “Osmond Brothers,” who performed widely for their church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Later the four brothers were joined by their younger siblings, Donny, Marie, and Jimmy, launching the family to even more stardom and making them a household name “The Osmonds.”