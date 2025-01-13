New soup kitchen coming to Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A soup kitchen is set to open in Rexburg in a few months.

David Merrill, founder of Rexburg Soup Kitchen, says there is a great need for one in the area. Madison County has the highest rate of working poor in Idaho.

And it's not just families who need help getting food. College students are in need, too.

The Rexburg Soup Kitchen will be an own-nothing soup kitchen. The soup kitchen will prepare and serve food brought in by local pantries.

"So we will not, be making the food or buying the food or storing the food. We're going to contract it out with local providers," Merrill said.

The Rexburg Soup Kitchen plans to have a soft opening in March and a grand opening in April. It will initially open once a week and gradually expand to three days each week.

"We're planning on about 125 meals every day that we're open," Merrill said.

Merrill says there are several resources community members in need have access to, but they just don't know about them.

"It's a shame if we're not utilizing what we have," he said.

That's why the soup kitchen will be more than just a place to get a hot meal. It will also be a place where people can learn about resources available to get the help they need.

"We want to promote self-reliance," Merrill said. "But part of that self-reliance is having the information that you need to know how to go and take advantage and use these services that are intended for the community."

By providing a hot meal for people a few times a week, the soup kitchen will supplement community and church programs that are also helping fight food insecurity.

