Pocatello agencies hosting stalking awareness webinar

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Southeast Idaho Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force is hosting a stalking awareness webinar on Tuesday, January 14.

The webinar will address warning signs of stalking, common misconceptions, reporting procedures, and resources for staying safe against stalking.

Speakers from Bannock County, the Pocatello Police Department, the Family Services Alliance, and Idaho State University are hosting the meeting to educate the public during National Stalking Awareness Month in January.

The webinar will take place on the Southeast Idaho Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force Facebook page from 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting will also be recorded for viewing after the webinar has ended.