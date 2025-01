DECLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Black ice covered the freeway around the I-86 and I-84 interchange east of Declo Friday night, according to viewer, Rick Poisel.

Rick, said multiple wrecks were on either side of the freeway.

He also sent in the above photo of emergency crews working on an overturned semi-truck.

Drivers should plan out extra time during these weather events and avoid driving if at all possible.