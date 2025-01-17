Speed limit being lowered near Rigby

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY, Idaho (ITD) — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) on Thursday will be extending the limits of a lower 45 mph speed limit zone on SH-48 about two miles east of US-20 to Road 4200 East.

ITD crews along with the city of Rigby are placing multiple new signs, including driver speed feedback signs, all in an effort to improve safety along this stretch of SH-48. Motorists should watch for the updated signs and orange caution flags.

These changes are a result of several working group meetings conducted over the past months with the ITD Chief Operations Officer and district managers, Jefferson County Commissioners, the city of Rigby and local legislators. The group is focused on enhancing traffic relief, long-term planning discussions and near-term highway solutions for the local community.

Road conditions and status for SH-48 and all major Idaho roads can be found by using the Idaho 511 app, or visiting 511.idaho.gov.