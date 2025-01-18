Zoo Idaho hosts third annual ‘Poke Fest’

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — People gathered at Zoo Idaho to enjoy warm drinks when the zoo hosted its third annual 'Poke Fest' on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Visitors enjoyed bonfires, s’mores, music, and of course, warm beer and cider.

The event is called 'Poke Fest' because a red-hot metal rod was poked into the beer glasses, causing the the beer’s sugars to instantly caramelize.

"We're really happy to have the third year under our belt and so many people that come out, even though it's pretty cold today. But, it's just fun to get out in the winter and support the community," said Zoo Idaho Volunteer, Rachael Daniels.

The zoo will reopen on weekends in April. In the meantime, the animals are relaxing and staying warm. Since Zoo Idaho is a native wildlife zoo, not much needs to be done for the animals to stay warm and comfortable.

"Most [of the animals] have enclosures that they can go into. So our bears are happy sticking into their dens most of the day. But we have their water heaters. We'll have heat lamps for some of our friends at the zoo," said Zoo Idaho Education Curator, Natalie Valenzuela.

The money raised at 'Poke Fest' will go towards the zoo and its animals.