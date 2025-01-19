Skip to Content
Christmas trees set ablaze at Icy Inferno

Noah Farley
By
today at 1:30 PM
Published 2:49 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night to officially let the Christmas season burn at the City of Ammon’s fifth annual Icy Inferno.

Several people dropped off their live Christmas trees at McCowin park to be burned in a pile. This gave families a way to easily dispose of their trees and the community a chance to come together to enjoy music, food, and prizes.

People of all ages marveled at the sight of dozens of trees going up in flames.

There were also several vendors and a fireworks show presented by Lookout Credit Union.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

