Idaho State University honors MLK Day with its annual march

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University held their annual march and program in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

People gathered in the Reed Gym parking lot on campus before marching up Bartz Drive to the Stephen's Performing Arts Center, where students and local leaders help an address discussing Dr. King's legacy and local civil rights issues.

"Events like these, especially celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and what he stood for, is really important to just remember what his dream was about," said Mary Za, an ISU student who sang the national anthem and James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to open the address. "And just civil rights in general, just learning to bring everyone together and the common goal is this unity and fairness for all."

The event included remarks from ISU president Robert Wagner and keynote speaker Michael Strickland, a professor at Boise State University and author.

Event organizers said holding the march on campus sheds light on local race issues and rallies students and the people of Pocatello together for change.

"It is really important that we come together as an institution with our community, with our students, and show that know we really can make a difference in the ways that that matter," said Ann Thomson, special programs coordinator for ISU's 'On Common Ground' program.