Skip to Content
News

Protecting your car from the extreme cold

The cold could make tires flatter
Noah Farley
The cold could make tires flatter
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 12:34 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The extreme cold can be rough on vehicles. That’s why AAA is sharing ways to protect your cars from freezing temperatures.

The cold can make tires flatter, which affects handling and traction, says AAA Public and Government Affairs Director, Matthew Conde. 

"On average, tire pressure decreases by one pound per square inch for every ten degrees Fahrenheit that the temperature drops," he said.

Rubber seals and door locks might freeze shut but can be treated with a silicon spray.

Conde says engine fluids may thicken or even freeze from the cold, but if you regularly go to the same oil change place, they might have a complimentary 'top-off' policy. 

Conde also recommends switching to a washer fluid with de-icing properties, and getting your car battery tested if it’s older than three years.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content