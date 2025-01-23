Protecting your car from the extreme cold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The extreme cold can be rough on vehicles. That’s why AAA is sharing ways to protect your cars from freezing temperatures.

The cold can make tires flatter, which affects handling and traction, says AAA Public and Government Affairs Director, Matthew Conde.

"On average, tire pressure decreases by one pound per square inch for every ten degrees Fahrenheit that the temperature drops," he said.

Rubber seals and door locks might freeze shut but can be treated with a silicon spray.

Conde says engine fluids may thicken or even freeze from the cold, but if you regularly go to the same oil change place, they might have a complimentary 'top-off' policy.

Conde also recommends switching to a washer fluid with de-icing properties, and getting your car battery tested if it’s older than three years.