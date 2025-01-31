Propane safety tips to prevent house explosion

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In light of Tuesday's [Jan. 28] house explosion, people might be wondering about safely operating propane tanks in their homes.

Most people living in residential areas use natural gas in their homes, however, a lot of houses in rural locations use propane.

Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl is reminding homeowners how to protect the gas lines in their houses.

"One of them is to have the propane piping below ground, which would protect it from any physical damage," said Sandahl.

The second method would require a little work.

"Build a small roof, if you will, or some type of structure that would protect the regulator and the piping from any type of slope snow slide," said Sandahl.

The fire service is seeing new homes are being built with the propane service on the gable end of the home, which prevents any issues with snow slides.

However with the older homes, very often it's on the slope side of the houses.

"So what we want to do is protect them. We have had a couple of instances where snow slides have caused fractures of the pipe coming into the house and it fills up the lowest part because propane is heavier than air and it'll fill up in there. And once it finds an ignition source, it could result in a fuel explosion," said Sandahl.